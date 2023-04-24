VALDOSTA – The Second Annual Westside Reunion is scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Saunders Park, 1151 River St.
“There will be free food, elderly will receive awards, basketball tournament, games, bounce houses and music,” organizers said in a statement.
This “Community Day of Sharing and Caring” event is sponsored by the Valdosta Police Department, Westside Community Partners and Kemet Universal.
To register for the basketball tournament, call (229) 269-0457.
Sponsors are seeking donations. To donate, call Eddie Koonce, grandmaster, Kemet Universal, at (229) 760-1916.
