VALDOSTA – Boy Scouts of America Troop 2020 is holding an athletic shoe drive fundraiser through March 31 to raise money for a troop trailer and equipment.
Sneakers may be dropped off at the Boy Scouts of America, South Georgia Council Scout Office, 3005 N. Ashley St., scouting representatives said in a statement.
Troop 2020 will “earn funds based on the total quantity of gently worn, used and new sneakers collected,” representatives said. “GotSneakers, a social enterprise, will issue funds in compensation for the collected sneakers.”
Those funds will benefit Troop 2020. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new sneakers.
Troop 2020 is the only South Georgia female BSA troop and is made of scouts ages 11-18, representatives said.
Since its founding in February 2020, the scouts have earned a combined 155 merit badges, 36 rank advancements, and numerous awards including best overall troop at the 2021 South Georgia Council Camporee.
“We are excited about our sneaker drive fundraiser,” Scoutmaster Melissa Johnson said. “We know that most people have extra sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away. By doing so, we raise money to purchase a troop trailer and help the environment. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
GotSneakers has developed “a unique fundraising program that asks communities to reach into their closets, not their pockets,” scouting representatives said. “The sneaker recycling program helps keep sneakers out of landfills, which has harmful effects on our environment and helps organizations like ours raise much needed funds.”
Learn more about GotSneakers by visiting www.gotsneakers.com.
If interested in learning more about BSA Troop 2020, contact Johnson at valdostatroop2020@gmail.com.
