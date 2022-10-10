VALDOSTA – Several Lowndes County Boy Scout troops participated in the recent South Georgia Council's annual Council Camporee at Camp Patten.
More than 150 scouts and leaders attended from troops in South Georgia Council including Troop 864 of Lakeland, Troop 99 of Leesburg, Troop 270 of Cordele, Troop 454 of Valdosta, Troop 491 of Valdosta, Troop 440 of Hahira, Troop 99 of Albany, Troop 15 of Albany, Troop 13 of Albany, Troop 2020 of Valdosta, Troop 3 of Albany, Troop 100 of Sylvester, Troop 410 of Valdosta and Troop 21 of Americus, scouting representatives said in a statement.
Competition was focused on emergency preparedness skills including emergency fire building, river rapid escape, first aid, fire brigade obstacle course, water rescue, rope bridge building, survival training and Dutch oven dessert cooking.
Troop 100 of Sylvester (sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sylvester) took first place, Troop 440 of Hahira (sponsored by the Hahira United Methodist Church) took second place, and Troop 270 of Cordele (sponsored by the Cordele First United Methodist Church) took third place, scouting representatives said.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia.
For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
