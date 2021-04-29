VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy announced via social media that it will be expanding its middle grades program.
During its monthly meeting, the State Charter School Commission approved Scintilla’s request to add a seventh grade for the 2021-22 school year and eighth grade in 2022-23 school year.
“Full middle school expansion will allow us to offer a choice for grades 6-8 to our families and our community and allow SCA to expand sports and extracurricular programming,” school staff stated online.
More information can be found online at scintillacharteracademy.com.
