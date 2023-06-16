VALDOSTA — Baxa Campbell, a student at Scintilla Charter Academy, has been selected for the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
Campbell will perform as an alto in June with the Middle School Honors Performance Series Choir, organizers said in a statement, adding “participation in the honors ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.”
Campbell auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was recently accepted after a review by the honors selection board.
“Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording,” organizers said.
Campbell has studied music for eight years and is a member of the South Georgia Drama KIDZ Theatre Guild.
“She proudly maintains A honor roll and has received multiple academic awards including two presidential awards and three academic excellence awards upon completing her eighth-grade year,” organizers said. “Baxa enjoys musical theatre, singing and takes dance classes such as, tap, jazz, pointe and ballet.
“I am excited to collaborate with a professional conductor and to prepare a repertoire that contains styles of music I have never performed,” Campbell said.
She will join performers from around the world for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.
The finalists will come together in New York City where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors ... and get a taste of New York City.
The honors performance will take place Saturday June 17, and is open to the public.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing, “said Marion Gomez, music director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
The Honors Performers Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world-renowned venues.
The Honors Performance Series is presented by WorldStrides, the nation’s leading educational travel organization.
Learn more by visiting www.honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.
