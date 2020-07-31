VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy will host its 2020-21 open house by appointment or through a virtual meeting with teachers.
SCA parents should receive an e-mail regarding their open house appointments, school officials said, and the school asks people who do not receive the email to reach out to the school to confirm the e-mail address on file.
Open house days are spread out with kindergarten appointments on Aug. 3 and 4 and first- through sixth-grade appointments Aug. 4 and 5.
For families who are unable to attend in person, a virtual option is available.
SCA's reopening plan can be found in full on the school's website and will take place in phases.
Kindergarteners with last names A-L will return to school Aug. 6 and M-Z will return Aug. 7, allowing parents the opportunity to walk students to class.
“For the first two full weeks of school, SCA will use a hybrid schedule for a phased reopening. This will allow our teachers the opportunity to provide more individualized attention to our scholars following this extended absence from school. This phased reopening will also allow our scholars, families and staff to establish the new safety procedures and protocols in place for this school year,” according to the SCA website.
From Aug. 10-21, all grades at SCA will rotate days of attendance with last names A-L attending on Monday and Tuesday and M-Z attending Wednesday and Thursday. On the Fridays during this period, no students will attend to allow for deep cleaning.
Beginning Aug. 24, students will return to a traditional schedule with the exception of a 1 p.m. release Fridays for sanitation.
SCA also offers a learning from home option with full details at scintillacharteracademy.com.
