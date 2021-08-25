VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy announced a temporary pause of face-to-face instruction in a statement released this week.
“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the physical and mental health of our scholars, our families and our staff is always our top priority,” said Mandy Brewington, SCA dean.
“During this heightened state of spread in our school and our community, pausing instruction for this six-day period of time will allow us to prevent the further spread of the virus within our school in an effort to keep our scholars, staff and families safe,” Brewington said in a statement.
The decision was based on the Georgia Department of Public Health data, as well as, the number of cases within the school and community.
The GDPH recent data states that the 14-day case rate count is high and has increased at a rate of 5% or greater during the past two weeks in individuals in the 5- to 17-year-old age range, according to school officials.
The school is closed to face-to-face learning from Wednesday, Aug. 25, and is scheduled to return to traditional classes Sept. 7.
“We have had a wonderful first two weeks and look forward to continuing with an amazing school year when our scholars return on Sept. 7, 2021,” Brewington said.
