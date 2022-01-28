VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson visited Scintilla Charter Academy to present a proclamation for National School Choice Week.
SCA observed National School Choice Week from January 24-28.
The goal of National School Choice Week is to raise awareness about the K-12 education options available to families in communities across the country, Jennifer Denham, SCA director of communications, said.
Matheson kicked off the SCA observance with a proclamation establishing School Choice Week in Valdosta.
At SCA, National School Choice Week falls during the last week of the open application period and it provided perfect timing to celebrate the reasons that scholars and parents made the choice to attend SCA, school officials said.
“At Scintilla, we are deeply committed to delivering on the promise of high-quality education and equipping every child with the ability to succeed in school,” said Mandy Brewington, dean of school. “We take pride in being a school of choice and strive to partner with parents and our community to offer an exceptional educational option in Lowndes and Brooks County.”
Scintilla is a free public school serving scholars from kindergarten through seventh grade. Eighth grade will be added for the 2022-23 school year. SCA is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year admissions lottery.
Visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com/admissions to learn more, apply or schedule a tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.