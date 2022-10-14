VALDOSTA — Science Saturday returns later this month.
The College of Science and Mathematics, Department of Chemistry and Student Members of the American Chemical Society at Valdosta State University present Science Saturday: Fabulous Fibers, 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 22, in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.
Science Saturday: Fabulous Fibers is a “fun-filled and educational opportunity to learn about the chemistry of fabrics,” university officials said in a statement. “Learners of all ages will enjoy making fizzing reactions and observing colorful changes, building models of molecules, testing the properties of fabrics and dyes, and exploring water-absorbing and water-repelling materials.”
Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Initiative and “is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas,” university officials said. “Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.
Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available along Georgia Avenue, between Oak Street and Patterson Street.
Science Saturday: Fabulous Fibers is sponsored by the Southwest Georgia section of the American Chemical Society.
Contact the College of Science and Mathematics at (229) 333-5699 or Dr. Linda de la Garza, associate professor in the Department of Chemistry, at (229) 333-5340 or ldelagarza@valdosta.edu to learn more.
