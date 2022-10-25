VALDOSTA — All ages could explore the fun-filled and educational opportunity to learn about the chemistry of fabrics.
Valdosta State University hosted Science Saturday sponsored by the Southwest Georgia section of the American Chemical Society. The 2022 theme for National Chemistry Week (Oct. 16-22) was fabulous fibers.
Dr. Linda de la Garza, VSU chemistry instructor, said, “We are very proud of our faculty and students in the College of Science and Mathematics and Science Saturday gives us an opportunity to interact and make a fun impression of STEM on youth that attend these events.”
Science Saturday is supported by the VSU STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas, according to a statement from the university.
Saturday, VSU hosted approximately 200 children and their parents in the Bailey Science Center.
During the event, attendees could make fizzing reactions and observe colorful changes, build models of molecules, test the properties of fabrics and dyes, and explore water-absorbing and water-repelling materials. Including, multiple demonstrations by biology and chemistry faculty and students throughout the day.
Alyx Robinson, fourth-grader, and her mother, Markaysa Robinson, have been attending Science Saturdays since she was 4.
Alyx said her favorite part was building and learning about molecules on the computer but she was most excited to make blue putty.
Markaysa said, “I enjoy bringing Alyx to these events because it’s an opportunity for her to be exposed to things she will learn in the future. As well as an opportunity to engage in STEM learning.”
To learn more about Science Saturday and future events, visit https://www.facebook.com/ScienceSaturdayChemistryatVSU; https://www.valdosta.edu/csm/; https://www.valdosta.edu/chemistry/
