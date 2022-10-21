VALDOSTA — City and county high schools have marked the sixth consecutive year of an increased graduation rate.
Valdosta High School and Lowndes High School reported increases in the number of graduating seniors in spring 2022.
Lowndes High School reported the 2022 graduation rate as 95.4%, surpassing the state average of 84.1%.
“We are excited to celebrate our continued increase in the graduation rate,” LHS Principal LeAnne McCall said in a statement. “It truly reflects the dedication of the faculty and staff of Lowndes High School and the entire Lowndes County School System. The Class of 2022 is to be commended for their success and we wish them well as part of the #OneLowndes family! We are definitely Vikings on the move.”
LHS was ranked one of the 10 largest high schools in Georgia with a population of approximately 3,000 students, simultaneously, tying with one other school with the highest graduation rate in the state, according to the county school system statement.
Valdosta High School reported a graduation rate increase to 95.3%, surpassing the state’s graduation rate of 84.1%.
“Valdosta High School continues to see an increase in our graduation rate; this success is directly attributed to the diligent efforts and commitment to student success by our faculty and staff,” Dr. Janice Richardson, VHS principal, said in a statement.
She continued, “Our students also deserve credit for this commitment to success. These students have faced unprecedented obstacles since entering high school. Rather than focus on how the ongoing pandemic might negatively impact their educational experience, the Class of 2022 accepted the challenge of beating the odds and rose above everything to achieve one of the highest graduation rates in the history of VHS.”
School officials said VHS implements a variety of programs to address the needs of all students including the assistance of graduation coaches and additional support staff to closely monitor the school’s at-risk student population ensuring a quality education is received and progression to graduation is achieved for all students.
While local schools report a continual increase, the Georgia Department of Education released a statement that the statewide high school graduation rate has increased rising to 84.1%. According to the state school board, “this is an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law, and up from 83.7% in 2021.”
Since 2012, the state’s graduation rate has increased by 14.4 percentage points, with a total of 107 school districts recording graduation rates at or above 90%.
In addition, 41 districts recorded rates at or above 95%, state school officials reported.
“Teachers and students who persevered through the challenges of the last several years deserve credit for Georgia’s graduation rate increasing and other recent positive indicators, like Georgia students beating the SAT national average once again,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement.
“I commend Georgia’s educators and the class of 2022 and am confident we will continue to see improvements as we expand opportunities for students and invest in the academic recovery of our state,” Woods said.
Joining in the state’s celebration of the increased graduation rate, both local superintendents commended their respective district’s teachers, staff and students for their hard work and dedication to success.
Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson said, “Graduation is the culmination of a lifetime of learning for our students, beginning at home and progressing through elementary school, middle school and high school. Congratulations to the Class of 2022 for attaining this milestone.”
“I am extremely proud of the students of Valdosta High School, Valdosta Early College Academy and Horne Learning Center.
Additionally, the faculty and staff at each of these schools have proven they are committed to seeing every student succeed,” Dr. William “Todd” Cason, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools said. “Seeing our graduation rate rise to over 11% above the state average is something our entire district can take pride in celebrating.”
GADOE Graduation Rate Information:
How Georgia calculates its graduation rate
Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is:
The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.
Adjusted Cohort
Rate Definition:
From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years and subtracting any students who transfer out.
Georgia Graduation Rates 2012-22
2022: 84.1%
2021: 83.7%
2020: 83.8%
2019: 82.0%
2018: 81.6%
2017: 80.6%
2016: 79.4%
2015: 79.0%
2014: 72.6%
2013: 71.8%
2012: 69.7%
Disclaimer on the use of economically disadvantaged subgroup data:
During the 2021-22 school year, the United States Department of Agriculture provided school food authorities operating the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs waiver flexibilities to offer school meals to all students at no cost. As a result, the response rate for free and reduced meal applications may show a decrease in submissions resulting in a lower rate of economically identified students in areas that utilize school meal applications for this purpose.
Thus, the economically disadvantaged subgroup may not be comparable to previous years, school officials said.
