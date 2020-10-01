VALDOSTA — Many things were lost to COVID-19 but one tradition stands: the Winnersville Classic.
Scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, the 2020 Winnersville Classic will take place at Bazemore Hyder Stadium with an 8 p.m. kickoff, school officials said in a statement.
Valdosta City Schools announced that Oct. 5, 6, season ticket holders, Valdosta Touchdown Club members, varsity football parents, varsity cheerleading parents and band parents can purchase tickets from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The general public will be able to purchase any remaining tickets from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
All remaining tickets will be sold 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 8,and 8 a.m.-noon, Oct. 9, at the Valdosta Wildcat ticket office, 1204 Williams St.
Reserved seats will be sold for $12 each and general admission seats will be $10 each. VHS student tickets will be sold for $5 each with a valid Valdosta High School student ID. All of these tickets will be cash only.
Lowndes County Schools announced its tickets would be sold in accordance with the Lowndes Athletic Ticket Priority Policy, with Viking Touchdown Club members being able to purchase tickets on the afternoon of Oct. 5 based on membership level at the Touchdown Club meeting.
On the evening of Oct. 5, reserved seat ticket holders can purchase the number of seats they hold at Martin Stadium for the 2020 season, school officials stated.
Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public 7 a.m., Oct. 6.
