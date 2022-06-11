VALDOSTA – Seventy fourth- through eighth-graders learned about the four STEM areas: science, technology, engineering and math in a recent summer camp.
Pine Grove Middle School hosted the Fifth Annual STEM Summer Institute earlier this month.
PGM STEM Summer Institute is open to area students in grades 4-8 for the upcoming school year.
The camp is designed to be fun and educational and is taught by licensed teachers from Pine Grove Middle School, school officials said.
“Campers participate in a rotation of four STEM areas completing a variety of hands-on, collaborative activities,” Dr. Samuel Clemons Jr., principal, said. “It is very important that all students grades 4-8 are exposed to STEM. This camp gives them the opportunity to learn and explore.”
Campers use household materials to develop a shelter that can withstand a hurricane using math and science.
“The students will have to build their homes to withstand a Category 5 hurricane,” Vantashan Hampton, STEM teacher, said. “We have built a simulation station with a fan, water and motion to test each home.”
Other groups developed ovens to roast s’mores outside and build towers to store canned goods.
In 2017, PGM became the first middle school in South Georgia and the ninth middle school in Georgia to earn the Georgia Department of Education’s STEM program certification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.