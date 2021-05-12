VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education will revisit the non-renewal of former Wildcats football head coach Rush Propst's contract Monday.
Valdosta City Schools confirmed Wednesday that revisiting the controversial coach's contract is the reason behind school board member Warren Lee's motion Tuesday night for a called meeting.
Lee's original motion was for a called meeting May 19 to discuss personnel matters with "action required." This was amended to May 17 instead.
School board members approved the motion in a 5-3 vote. VBOE members Stacy Bush, Tad Moseley and Trey Sherwood voted against the motion.
The agenda for the called meeting will include an executive session on the personnel matter which, as the agenda reads, is to "revisit non-renewal of head football coach at VHS." Action will be required, the agenda reads.
Propst's contract was not renewed April 29 in a 5-3 vote.
Propst, who was placed on administrative leave March 9, led the Wildcats to a 7-5 record in his first season with Valdosta. The 'Cats reached the GHSA Class 6A state semifinals for the first time since 2016 and finished the season winners of five of their last seven games.
In the months since the 2020 season ended, Propst came under fire after allegations surfaced from a 64-page deposition in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the former Coach Alan Rodemaker and his wife against the Valdosta Board of Education.
Among the claims made in the deposition, money intended for advertising was personally pocketed, tampering with the coach search that hired Propst and requests for "funny money" to pay rent for recruits and their families to stay in Valdosta during the 2020 season.
Recruiting is not allowed for high school football teams.
The Georgia High School Association has also levied strict sanctions against the Wildcats going into the 2021 football season. The GHSA denied Valdosta High School's final appeal against the sanctions last week.
