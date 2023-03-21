VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Board of Education said in a statement it backs the superintendent after an investigation into his pumping gasoline into his personal vehicle and an auxiliary tank.
Last week, The Valdosta Daily Times reported that Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson filled up his pickup truck and an auxiliary tank in the bed of the truck at the fueling station on multiple occasions.
After a meeting with the school board, Haralson agreed to pay $2,800 to cover the cost of the gasoline. The school board took no disciplinary action.
Haralson and Ronnie Weeks, board of education chairman, did not respond to several requests from The Valdosta Daily Times for comment. The superintendent’s gas usage came to light after The Valdosta Daily Times received several tips and the newspaper filed several open records requests.
This week, the school system released an unsigned statement.
“As your Lowndes County Schools Board of Education, we consider it our privilege and responsibility to serve the citizens of Lowndes County and the students of Lowndes County Schools with the highest level of integrity and stewardship.
“In regard to the recent question about the use of the system’s fuel depots by the superintendent, as soon as this information was brought to the attention of the school board, an investigation was launched.
“With respect to the investigative process, we secured outside counsel as a neutral party to investigate the allegations. As a result, outside counsel determined there was no credible evidence supporting the intentional misuse of school system fuel for personal use. Given this finding, the Memorandum of Understanding was mutually agreed upon to allow the superintendent to reimburse the school system $2,800 for undocumented fuel use. Fuel has always been a reimbursable expense to school employees when conducting school business in their personal vehicles. The current superintendent authorized camera installation at the fuel depot.
“Upon completion of the investigation, the board approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the superintendent. School board members welcome expressions of community concerns about school system matters.
“As a school board, we continue to support Dr. Haralson as the Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.
