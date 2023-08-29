At a time when the desire for better government is on the minds of people the world over, Jehovah’s Witnesses will launch an international campaign to bring attention to a universal solution.
The Witnesses will feature a special edition of The Watchtower magazine, available in over 780 languages in print and online, with the theme “What Is God’s Kingdom?”
Local volunteers from Valdosta will distribute this special-edition magazine during the month of September.
The 2023 Kingdom Campaign will help people to learn about a better government, one that will give them a better future and a real hope, said Andrew, a Valdosta resident, adding “God’s Kingdom is the solution and I think our community will respond very positively to this message.”
Throughout the centuries, millions of Jesus’ followers have prayed the words “thy Kingdom come” but wonder what that Kingdom is, what it will accomplish and when it will come.
To answer those age-old questions, the Witnesses’ special-edition magazine will reference key Bible passages. The clear and simple explanations have been designed to appeal to both new and experienced Bible readers.
“It’s no secret that many people feel we need better rulership but few can agree on how to achieve this,” said Anthony Santana, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The good news is, Jesus will be the perfect ruler who can and will solve all the problems we are facing here on earth. Our campaign will bring this much-needed message of hope to our communities.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses distributed millions of this special-edition magazine through letters, even sending copies to thousands of government officials worldwide.
Now that they have returned to their door-to-door public ministry, post-pandemic, this will be the first in-person campaign where they will have the opportunity to discuss the important and very timely subject with their neighbors.
A free digital copy of this special issue of “The Watchtower,” as well as information about the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, is available at jw.org.
The Witnesses’ site offers practical Bible-based content for people of all ages and beliefs in over 1,070 languages.
Anthony Santana, a Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesperson, contributed to the article.
