VALDOSTA — A mainstay of Christmas traditions has always been children getting to sit on Santa’s lap and share their lists of Christmas wishes.
During the time of COVID-19, this may seem like an impossibility.
However, Wild Adventures Theme Park decided to tackle the problem with a bit of ingenuity, unveiling a COVID-safe way for children to still visit with Santa.
“The moment a child shares with Santa is special and we know how important it is to preserve that moment even with the challenges this year has presented,” Patrick Pearson, Wild Adventures director of sales and marketing, said in a statement. “Our team has worked hard to design an immersive and safe way for guests to share their Christmas wishes with Santa during Wild Adventures Christmas.”
Santa’s Valdosta office was constructed inside Wild Adventures’ Clubhouse by the park’s facility and maintenance teams, said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager.
The cabin exterior has a window where kids can peer inside to where Santa is seated at a desk in front of a fireplace. Through an intercom system, the children can speak with Santa about what they’d like for Christmas while remaining separated by the window.
Wild Adventures' Santa said he is pleased with the work the park had put into making this safe for the children. He said he is excited to greet them all, saying he probably gets as much joy out of the sessions as any of the kids do.
Seeing Santa isn't the only way families will be able to feel holiday cheer within the park.
An 18-foot jukebox Christmas tree is another new addition for the 2020 holiday season along with old favorites such as the living nativity scene and more than one million lights.
Wild Adventures is also home to one of the largest Christmas trees in the South, according to the park.
“Our five-story animated Christmas tree towers over the park and is an incredible sight among all the other festive decorations,” Pearson said. “We hope families will join us to close out this year with some Christmas cheer.”
Wild Adventures Christmas will be held on select dates between Dec. 12-27. Full calendar and tickets can be found online at wildadventures.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.