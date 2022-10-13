VALDOSTA – Sam’s Club of Valdosta volunteered at J.L. Lomax Elementary School for the first company-wide Day of Service.
Loany Collazo, Valdosta Sam’s Club manager, said the day of service allows the store to connect and give back to the community.
“Community means something really special at Sam’s Club,” Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer, said in a statement. “It’s not an accident that service is one of our core values.”
On Oct. 11, the first companywide Day of Service was hosted for teams to come together in a shared purpose and mobilize in a powerful way, he said.
Sam’s Club of Valdosta volunteers came throughout the day to help J.L. Lomax students with reading and math, as well as in the media center.
Regina Kimbrough, school community partner in education coordinator and teacher, said, “This was an excellent opportunity for our school and scholars to interact with community partners.”
Kimbrough said the scholars were excited about having the volunteers in their classrooms and cannot wait for them to be back.
Sam’s Club Valdosta also provided lunch for school employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.