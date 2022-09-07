VALDOSTA — Capts. Hoon and Judy Chung serve as corps officers for the Salvation Army of Valdosta.
The Chungs arrived in Valdosta in late June. They have four children, Donovan, 18, a freshman attending Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky; Brandon, 17, a senior in high school; Nicholas, 13, eighth-grader; and Layla, 7, a second-grader.
In June 2017, they were ordained and commissioned to serve in the Salvation Army. Prior to coming to Valdosta, they served in Memphis, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky.
Judy grew up working with the Salvation Army as her parents served in the same role.
Following their marriage 20 years ago, Hoon learned more about the mission of the Salvation Army.
“Growing up I thought it was just a thrift store but I was able to truly witness the work of God’s people. We tried to run from our calling for a long time and we finally answered the call to serve,” Hoon said. “We are excited to be in Valdosta to collaborate with the other nonprofits and service the community.”
Judy said, “We are excited to be a part of the Valdosta community and the unique ministry opportunities provided to its communities. We are passionate about fulfilling God's call to speak out for those who have no voice, seek justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God.”
While the Chungs are not new to Georgia, they are adjusting to the South Georgia heat and said they have been enjoying family time in the community.
As a family, they love playing games, watching movies, traveling, trying new foods and anything that sounds fun. But most importantly, they said they love doing ministry as a family.
“We are here for financial services but we are also here to offer spiritual help," the Chungs said. "We are in the process of updates and upkeep to be more accessible and comfortable for the community.”
Salvation Army of Valdosta invites the community to volunteer, donate and attend worship services at 320 Smithland Place.
