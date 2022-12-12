VALDOSTA — The Salvation Army is seeking its own Christmas miracle in the form of reaching the red kettle bell campaign goal.
With just two weeks left in the annual Christmas kettle drive, the Salvation Army reports it has raised almost $40,000, slightly less than half of the $85,000 goal.
Capt. Judy Chung said that not hitting that mark could spell a financially tight year for the nonprofit agency.
“This campaign is what covers our year-round expenses. This is our biggest fundraiser to help meet the needs for the community. The proceeds from this will go right back into the community: social services, food pantries and shelter. That’s why we’re out here everyday, ringing bells, getting people to help,” she said.
Local organizations such as the Valdosta Rotary Club have been helping the Salvation Army with its efforts. Tom Gooding, president of Valdosta Rotary, said that both organizations share the common goal of making Valdosta a better place to live.
“The contributions they receive go directly to their work as opposed to fancy buildings and fancy salaries. The children’s programs, the lodge, helping people get in a better situation; we’re happy to be out here,” he said.
Capt. Chung said the Salvation Army is still recruiting bell ringers for volunteer and paid positions this season, but she’s confident that the community will pull through.
“I love the spirit of the city because they’re just so willing to help. Everyday we get phone calls from people who just want to help and give back. It’s beautiful to see; if there’s any community that can get us to our goal in these last two weeks, it’s this one,” she said.
Contact The Salvation Army of Valdosta at (229) 232-4724 or visit 320 Smithland Place for more information.
