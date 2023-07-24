VALDOSTA — The Salvation Army Valdosta and Talk 92.1 partner for the annual Christmas in July fundraiser.
Capt. Judy Chung said, “The partnership with Talk 92.1 will bring more awareness to the Salvation Army’s mission to make life merrier for those we serve in our community.”
The donations support all Salvation Army services including rental and utility assistance, youth services, the emergency men’s shelter, food pantry, etc.
Chung said donations can be made online at salvationarmyvaldosta.org or drop off at the Salvation Army office, 320 Smithland Place.
