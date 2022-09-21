VALDOSTA — The Salvation Army is preparing for the Christmas season, by seeking bell ringers and opening registration for the Empty Stocking Fund.
Capt. Judy Chung said the Salvation Army is recruiting bell ringers for volunteer and paid positions this season.
“The funds you raise as a Salvation Army bell ringer will make a year-round impact in our community through social services assistance, homeless shelters, disaster relief, children’s programs, rehabilitation services, anti-human trafficking and more,” Chung said. “The Salvation Army is prepared to serve more than 25 million people across America — including many here in our community. That means 55-plus million meals for the hungry, 10-plus million nights of shelter for the homeless, and countless Christmas gifts for children who may otherwise go without.”
Beginning Sept. 26, the Salvation Army of Valdosta will be taking applications online and in-person for Christmas gift assistance as part of the Empty Stocking Fund.
Chung said assistance is for children ages birth to 12 years old before Dec. 25, residing in Lowndes, Berrien, Echols and Lanier counties.
Applications are available online at www.saangeltree.org. In-person registration must be done by appointments 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday.
Contact The Salvation Army of Valdosta at (229) 232-4724 or visit 320 Smithland Place for more information.
