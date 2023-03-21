VALDOSTA — Salvation Army of Valdosta hosts Holy Week ministry opportunities April 7 until April 9.
Capt. Judy Chung said Easter weekend ministry opportunities are open for the community to join the Salvation Army outreach and ministry.
Holy Week will begin with Good Friday service at 6 p.m. There will be outreach with the community in Smith Park 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Chung said the community is invited 3-5 p.m. Saturday for an egg hunt, food and family fun.
On Easter Sunday, Salvation Army will commence Holy Week with “Sonrise” Service at 8:30 a.m., followed by breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Easter service will be at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the Salvation Army Valdosta, 320 Smithland Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.