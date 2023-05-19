VALDOSTA — The Salvation Army gives children an opportunity to attend summer camp at Grandview in Jasper.
The Send a Kid to Camp fundraiser gives a child the opportunity to experience a week-long summer camp for $275, according to organizers.
Those interested can sponsor a child to attend the camp by making donations to Salvation Army of Valdosta.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our kids to attend summer camp and we would love for the community to get involved,” Salvation Army Capt. Judy Chung of Valdosta said.
For more information about the fundraiser or parent orientation, contact Capt. Judy Chung at judy.chung@uss.salvationarmy.org or (229) 375-6479.
