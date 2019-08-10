VALDOSTA — Lt. Tasha Thomas with the Salvation Army said they were giving away 100 book bags full of school supplies Saturday.
Thomas said people can claim whatever is left over by visiting the Salvation Army at 320 Smithland Place. The Saturday event also had free food and games for anyone who participated.
Last week, the Salvation Army held its Stuff the Bus event in collaboration with Walmart. Saturday, they distributed as many bags as they could to people as they celebrated 95 years of serving the Valdosta community, Thomas said.
Anyone with school aged children was allowed to take a book bag stuffed with school supplies home. People can also stop by the army’s store at 1015 N Ashley St. for 95 cent clothing.
