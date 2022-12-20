VALDOSTA — Salvation Army of Valdosta Capts. Hoon and Judy Chung challenge the community this holiday season.
From noon-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Capt. Hoon will be at Hobby Lobby. Chung said he is asking 1,000 people to donate $25 to the red kettle.
“The City of Valdosta has been very supportive and I am excited to see where this challenge will go,” Chung said. “I am confident that we will not only reach our goal but surpass it.”
The challenge to the community is to encourage people to come out and support Salvation Army bell-ringing efforts before the Dec. 24 end date.
The Salvation Army also wants businesses that are willing to match what is raised at the end of the day Dec. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.