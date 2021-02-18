VALDOSTA – A trip to the grocery store Wednesday afternoon ended with donated money in Sabrina Martin's pocket and a smile on her face.
Martin, a Lanier County resident, wasn't the only recipient of Grace City Church's money giveaway. Other customers at Stan's Quality Meats were also handed white envelopes with $5 tucked inside.
"It's awesome," Martin said. "I feel elated."
Receiving the money was unexpected but she said she was grateful and happy.
Church Pastor George Foreman and his three sisters arrived at Stan's at about 1 p.m. with hopes of brightening someone's day. They brought with them 50 envelopes, each holding money people could use for their groceries.
Foreman met people at the store's entrance, near their cars and standing around in the parking lot.
People expressed gratitude for their gifts, and some people held brief conversations with the volunteers. One woman said she would add more money to her $5 and tithe with it.
Some residents, such as Martin, wanted to learn about Grace City Church.
"It's my passion to serve," Foreman said. "It's my passion to love people."
He selected Stan's as the donation site because of the store's location and its connection to his upbringing.
"I chose this area because I grew up not far from here, and I know the heart and the struggle of these people in this community, and I wanted to be able to give grace, or the money, to the people who would appreciate it," he said.
He decided to donate $5 because the number five means grace to him. He said he's been through circumstances where $5 seemed like $5,000.
"Five dollars goes a long way to the right person," Foreman said.
Martin said the money would help her. She called the act of kindness heart-touching.
She said she believes people giving back to the community is the nature of sharing and caring.
"I think it's touching (the) hearts of people, especially in the time of this pandemic," Martin said. "People need a light today, something to give them hope, and that's a little something to do that."
Allison Copeland, 21, Anna Copeland, 17, and Asia Copeland, 15, are all church members and Foreman's sisters who volunteered Wednesday.
Helping the community shed light on the struggles people endure helps them to not feel invisible, Allison said.
She recalled walking to Stan's in her childhood when her family did not have a car to drive.
"If someone had've given us money, then that would've meant the whole world to us," she said.
Anna said it made her feel good to support others at a young age. She thinks $5 can be stretched a long way.
"Five dollars is a lot when you're going to a grocery store," she said. "Let's say you have $10; adding $5 to that makes $15. That's a whole other group of things you could get for you or your family to provide for you or your family at home, so I think that's definitely a substantial amount for someone who needs it."
Asia encourages the young generation to volunteer in their community.
"It's really nice to come visit your community," she said.
The money giveaway at Stan's was one of multiple contributions Grace City Church is making to the area. The church has designated the entire month of February to its Graceful Giving Month with more than $1,500 donated so far, Foreman said.
Sunday, Valentine's Day, members went to various parts of town – the south side of Valdosta and near Valdosta State University – handing out "love tokens" to people who are homeless. The tokens were bags of gummy lifesavers and $5.
Foreman said some of the people cried, were shocked and overwhelmed. Some asked for prayer. One man told Foreman that no one thinks about him, Foreman said.
He said people were grateful.
Grace City also donated more than $500 Sunday, paying for people's meals in a restaurant and sending money to church visitors' CashApp accounts.
A couple celebrating their anniversary benefitted another couple that was hit hard by the pandemic in lieu of purchasing anniversary gifts for one another, Foreman said.
A church member bought a toy for a boy whose mother could not afford it, he said.
"It doesn't stop here," Foreman said. "This is only a start to encourage those in our community to keep on giving."
He said he stands for love and grace.
