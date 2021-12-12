VALDOSTA — Like an echo from the past, Valdosta’s public library prepared to hit the road.
The South Georgia Regional Library introduced the public to its new traveling library van in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the library system’s main location, the Willis L. Miller Library on Julia Drive.
The van can bring all the services of a library out to the public, said Miguel Vicente, library director.
“It’s internet equipped and we can use it to provide instruction in using computers,” he said.
The traveling library project, which cost roughly $200,000, had been in the works since 2019, Vicente said.
This isn’t the library system’s first mobility project. From the 1960s through the early 1980s, the library operated a bookmobile, a large van lined with bookshelves which made scheduled stops at small towns throughout the library’s service area of Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties. Patrons could check out available books or ask the driver to bring back a book from the main library.
The bookmobile service was phased out as improved finances allowed the construction of more and larger branch library buildings.
The new traveling library won’t be traveling on a set schedule but rather can be used as needed, Vicente said.
While the traveling library was unveiled this month, it won’t roll into service until next year, he said.
