VALDOSTA – They’re three sisters with three varying styles and one goal.
Heather Bohannon, Hailee Hathcock and Hope Hathcock are the faces of Sisterology, an online fashion store that was established June 19.
Each sister plays a role in the Valdosta-based company that was built on a mutual love for clothing.
Bohannon is the chief operating officer, Hailee Hathcock is the director of marketing and Hope Hathcock is a partner.
It was poolside in the family’s backyard on a summer day when thoughts of Sisterology transpired, Hailee Hathcock said.
She was working a full-time job elsewhere at the time.
“I had a different full-time job and didn’t see the possibility of joining on with Sisterology,” she said. “Little did I know, a few months later, I would be leaving my current job to join my sisters on this adventure full time. It’s the first time I’ve had the opportunity to work with them. Just couldn’t pass it up.”
Bohannon explained the three of them are similar with diverse styles.
“As sisters, we’ve always shared our clothes and love of shopping; so, when we thought of our dream job, we knew this was something we wanted to invest our time and passion into,” she said.
“We wanted to bring women styles to our community and everywhere in the world with a little piece of each of our unique styles mixed into one brand.”
Having come from the family that once operated Elead One, the three sisters are familiar with the impact of a family-owned business, Bohannon said.
Though family businesses are tricky, she said the foundation of a company lies in trust. If trust is present, then the foundation will have strength, she said.
“We are able to work together and bring our personalities through in all aspects of what we do that many people can relate to in different ways,” Bohannon said.
“We strive as women in different phases of our lives to bring confidence and beauty to all the women who shop with us no matter what occasion they’re buying for.”
Hailee Hathcock called being in business with family “a double-edged sword.”
She opts to notice the positives in working with family rather than the negatives, she said.
“Getting to work with and be surrounded by my sisters is the highlight of my days,” she said. “I love getting to collaborate with them creatively and see our dream come to life in what we do. Disagreements come and go, but it’s all part of professionally coming together as sisters and as a team to decide what’s best for Sisterology.”
She said Sisterology is for people of any age, any style or walk of life. She believes she and her sisters strive to make women feel beautiful.
The website, shopsisterology.com, features various clothing choices such as rompers, workout attire, dresses, skirts, jeans, sweaters, tank tops, etc.
At 11 a.m. each Monday and Friday, new items are promoted. Items considered best-selling are usually sold by the end of the launch day, Hailee Hathcock said.
“As a brand, we wanted to be super inclusive of women in all different stages of their lives … so we wanted to have all different price points in all our clothes and accessories,” she said.
“We have some high-quality name brands that have a higher price point, and then, some great staples and trendy items at a lower, more affordable price point.”
Prices range from $15 to more than $150, Bohannon said.
Vendors come from afar. Staff members scour through multiple choices and select items they believe will attract customers, she said.
An online boutique offers growth for Sisterology and gives Bohannon and her sisters the opportunity to reach clients in other countries, she said.
Both Bohannon and Hailee Hathcock agreed online is the best venue for their store in times of COVID-19.
Opening Sisterology during a pandemic gave a glance into the benefits of online retail, Hailee Hathcock said.
“When the rest of the world had to stop, we were just getting started,” she said.
Order pickup is available noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. Thursdays. Shipping is available nationwide.
Gift cards may be purchased. Private shopping parties and pop-up shops are offered.
Plans for a brick-and-mortar may be in Sisterology’s future.
Other future plans are selling men’s and children’s clothing, Bohannon said.
“We want to be able to provide styles and fashion for all of the people we love and all of our customers who shop with us,” she said.
Hailee Hathcock believes Sisterology has the ability to stretch beyond its limits.
“Honestly, when you’re dealing with the three of us, the sky’s the limit,” she said. “We all three are so passionate about Sisterology and have such big dreams as a company and as a family. I know we are going to go far and can’t wait for the journey to come and all the sisters we’ll add along the way.”
