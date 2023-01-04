VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Association has scheduled events to remember King in recognition of the federal holiday to mark his birthday.
Events include:
6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Founders’ Banquet will be held at Valdosta State University. The speaker for the evening will be Commissioner Lorenzo Heard of Albany. Tickets are sold out for the event, organizers said in a statement.
3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15: The Sunday Service will be held at St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St. The guest speaker will be Bishop Wade S. McRae of Valdosta.
11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16: The Youth Showcase displaying local talent of community youth and an awards program at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. The speaker will be Ronald Skrine of Valdosta.
This is the 38th annual commemorative weekend held in Valdosta-Lowndes County communities, organizers said.
Born Jan. 15, 1929, Martin Luther King Jr. rose to prominence during the civil rights era. Using Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent methods of civil disobedience, King led demonstrations to protest inequality in the lives of Black citizens in the South and throughout the United States.
As a young preacher, King’s work truly began in the mid-1950s when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white person on a Montgomery bus. King became a leader of the 385-day Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The boycott set a pattern for his civil rights work. He gained great prominence but with terrible consequences. As he rose to national recognition during the bus boycott, he also suffered the bombing of his house.
He would become honored and jailed. King received the Nobel Peace Prize but he endured the violence of Selma. He preached “I have a dream,” while people attempted to silence him. He would practice love but be the focus of hate.
He lived for the Declaration of Independence’s American promise that all men are created equal. On April 4, 1968, he died for that ideal, killed by an assassin’s bullet on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tenn.
“We recognize Dr. King’s accomplishments and the impact that he made in the hearts and minds of people of all races,” Dr. Samuel Clemons Sr., association president, said in a statement. “The committee has been able to celebrate and commemorate Dr. King’s legacy in the community.”
The federal holiday is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16.
For more information, contact Dr. Beverley R. Blake at (229) 460-9019.
