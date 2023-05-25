VALDOSTA —VocalFlo Entertainment prepares for the inaugural South Georgia Gospel Music Festival Saturday, June 10.
The inaugural South Georgia Gospel Music Festival is in celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month.
The festival is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Unity Park Amphitheater, 301 E. Central Ave.
“The United States has been celebrating African-American Music Appreciation Month in June since 1979. The month of June is set aside to appreciate the contributions of African-American musicians, composers, singers and songwriters in American culture,” organizers said.
The gospel music festival will be a four-hour packet show with 12 performances from South Carolina to Florida, with music from Dj Chill Will.
There will be a silent auction to raise money for men’s mental health initiatives through local nonprofit, Mental Wealth Center. Vendors, food trucks and a live remote with Star 105.3 are scheduled.
The event is free and open to the public. Organizers encourage the public to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
For more information and to view the festival line up visit www.sgagospelmusicfest.com.
