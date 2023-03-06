VALDOSTA — The South Georgia Film Festival drew more than 300 people to Valdosta to see nearly 100 films from all over the world.
The festival was held March 3, 4 and 5 to celebrate the art of filmmaking as well as educate the community about the industry.
The three-day South Georgia Film Festival included screenings of 95 films from around the world, the country and state. Along with categories for high school, college and graduate students.
The festival featured shorts and feature-length films, with seven different panels and one live podcast. Attendees had the opportunity to learn new ideas and techniques from visiting filmmakers and industry experts.
“The best part of the film festival is seeing the people who come back to connect with and educate students and the community about the film industry,” said Jason Brown, director of the South Georgia Film Festival. “While the industry is finding new places to film this is also an opportunity to showcase the beauty of South Georgia.”
Brown said the 2023 festival had more than 500 submissions with four selections being Valdosta State University students and alumni and several showcasing international films shot in the Ukraine.
The festival also welcomed high school and college students from throughout Georgia, with an emphasis on film professionals providing educational opportunities.
Saturday, March 4, South Georgia Studios & Film Academy hosted the pitch fest for upcoming filmmakers to pitch their ideas with hopes to receive grant money. Brown said this was an opportunity for students and the community to learn about others who have received filmmaking grants.
VSU Mass Media students John Harris and Genesis Greenlee were part of the film festival.
Harris and Greenlee said the festival gave them the opportunity to network and meet filmmakers from across the country by working behind the scenes.
Greenleee said, “It’s pretty cool for students to be offered an opportunity to not only see these films but interact with filmmakers on a personal level.
“Being that the film festival is free to students that is a great way to make contacts that may be helpful in the future, no matter what industry you choose to enter.”
Harris said, “I have gained a lot of experience about the details that are necessary to execute a large-scale event, as well as the opportunity to communicate with these amazing filmmakers and creators.”
The festival reached out to the community by providing free screenings of four feature films at the Valdosta Mall Friday, March 3. Also, the film festival partnered with the WWALS Watershed Coalition for the Fourth Annual Mayor and Chairman’s Paddle.
Brown said, “Each year continues to get better and we are finding new ways to reach the community for them to understand this is not only a VSU event but it is a community event for us all to enjoy.”
Sunday, March 5, the festival wrapped up with the awards ceremony at the VSU Mass Media building followed by a few remaining screenings and a recap of the winners from the weekend back in the Student Union.
“Our family-friendly block on Sunday showcases the feature film 'Ringo,' along with a group of other animal-friendly documentaries,” Brown said.
Films were screened in the VSU Student Union, giving attendees the opportunities to see documentaries, animation, etc., that they would not be able to see anywhere else.
