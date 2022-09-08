VALDOSTA – “Are you a musician, or are you in the music business? Because there is a difference.”
This quote, attributed to the rock band KISS, resembles the direction a newly formed networking group has taken in serving South Georgia’s entertainment industry, according to a statement from group representatives.
Led by South Georgia musicians Lloyd Carter (Lloyd Carter Band) and Aaron Strickland (Naturally Southern), South Georgia Entertainers brings musicians of all ages and experience levels together monthly on the second Tuesday of each month at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts to discuss key industry issues, regional opportunities available and ways to support one another.
Derek Dove, who drove from Tifton, to be at the inaugural meeting in August, is a full-time musician married to a school teacher.
“I’ve played with everyone in this room before,” said Dove, acknowledging the camaraderie that exists in the music and entertainment industry that builds community.
SGE is for entertainers only, representatives said. It is not a public event; however, they added, results of the network is expected to have a positive regional impact.
Henry McGill has been playing music since the age of 7. With a degree in pharmacy, music was his backup plan. McGill founded The River in the early 1990s.
“It’s incredible to come together with all of you and have these conversations,” McGill said at the meeting. “We have all these resources. Why don’t we lean on each other more? And in the process, we can accomplish so much more.”
The next SGE meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson Street. For more information, visit www.turnercenter.org, or contact Carter at lloydcarter@rocketmail.com or Strickland at haaronstrickland@outlook.com.
