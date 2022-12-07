VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Entertainers will meet 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
SGE is led by local musicians Lloyd Carter with the Lloyd Carter Band and Aaron Strickland with Naturally Southern and meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Turner Center for the Arts.
The group brings musicians of all ages and experience levels together to discuss key industry issues, regional opportunities available and ways to support one another, organizers said in a statement.
Guest speaker Chris Bridges will present at the December meeting to discuss studio etiquette, the recording process and management.
Bridges is the owner of bdsCovered Studio, an independent label and recording studio located in Hahira; bdsCovered offers in-studio and on-location recording, production, mixing, editing and mastering, artist branding, music distribution, marketing and promotion.
SGE is for entertainers only, organizers said.
“It is not a public event; however, the results of the network is making a positive regional impact,” they added.
Visit the SGE webpage at turnercenter.org/south-georgia-entertainers to learn of the mission. The public may also visit the site to browse the list of members when in need of a musician for an event.
For more information, contact Carter at lloydcarter@rocketmail.com, or contact Strickland at haaronstrickland@outlook.com.
