VALDOSTA — Dr. Debra Tann recently received the BrightFocus Foundation Community Impact Award.
Tann was recognized for her advocacy and education of dementia on the national, state and local levels. She said since Valdosta and surrounding cities are considered to be rural, her work goes above and beyond to highlight needs in these communities.
“My response when they called was, ‘I wept,’” she said.
“Most people do not understand that dementia is not a disease. I educate people so that they can be empowered with information.”
BrightFocus funds exceptional scientific research worldwide to defeat Alzheimer’s disease, macular degeneration and glaucoma and provides expert information on these heartbreaking diseases, according to its website.
This year, BrightFocus observed 50 years of dedication to its mission, “Cure in Mind. Cure in Sight.”
This is a mission that Tann has been on for many years and has the opportunity to work on a national level as a team member under Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia to educate legislators.
“This specific award highlights my advocacy work, which is very important. When you advocate for something, it gives people a strong inclination that you are in the trenches and you are making a difference because you care,” Tann said.
“Black and brown people are at the top of the food chain as it relates to dementia. That is why it is important for me to spread the word about the importance of brain health because it should not be that way and it doesn’t have to be that way.”
Following the acceptance of the award, Tann was invited to present a video and research on health disparities at the International African American Museum located in Charleston, S.C., in October.
“That is impactful to me, that they deemed my work so worthy to invite me to a historical Black museum that’s new in Charleston,” Tann said.
While much of her work is done at the national and state levels, she said she feels it is important to get her message out to the community where she lives.
“Even at the national level, it flows down to local, because I am able to take my national status to effect change at the state level,” she said.
“Certainly at the local level because I am most impactful in my community.”
Tann is the founder and chief executive officer of Reminiscent.
She offers monthly memory cafes, bi-monthly caregiver support groups online, memory screenings, free presentations, etc.
