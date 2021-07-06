Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy...showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to a steadier rain in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 71F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.