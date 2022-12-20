VALDOSTA — The Southern Georgia Black Chambers kicked off earlier this month at South Georgia Regional Library.
The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is a nonprofit organization consisting of individuals engaging in business, community and government activities, DeWayne Johnson, president and chief executive officer, said.
This year, the SGBC hosted a Black Business Showcase in February, City of Valdosta ARPA Small Business Committee March until October, Small Business Workshop in May, Black Business meet and greets from March until November and a proclamation for Black Business Month.
“We’ve organized in order to create a business ecosystem that is designed to provide equitable access to a variety of resources, targeted to improving the experience of the Black business community,” Johnson said. “The nation’s African American buying power has risen to over $1 trillion. Our state of Georgia is the third largest Black consumer market in the nation with over 70 billion in African American spending.”
The goal is to create opportunities for members, ensure businesses and organizations bring value to the marketplace, remain relevant and competitive and are sustainable for future generations.
Michael T. Hill, Georgia Coalition of Black Chambers executive director of strategic initiatives, said, “This is about serving your community and improving the way of life for the business within.
“We have to change our mindset in order to make change in our communities. Ask yourself what are you doing to advance the community? Don’t be afraid. We need to advocate for Black businesses.”
The event featured business displays of the first members of SGBC: J. Michelle Boutique, Xenquility Therapeutic Massage, Thomas Educational Consulting and Training, and Mental Wealth Center.
“Our team has done a great job and I am grateful for those that are at the table to develop this community,” Johnson said.
SGBC executive leadership team and chairs include Johnson, president/chief executive officer, business affairs; Marlon Ramsey, vice president of operations; LaKisha Fitzpatrick, vice president of administration; Juan Turner, vice president of finance; Kimberly Grisson-Dixon, vice president of events and programs; Adrien Dixon, vice president of technical services, MCAT; Angela Ward, vice president of sponsorships, military affairs; Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, community affairs; Valdosta City Council member Sandra Tooley, government affairs; Amanda Johnson, workforce development.
SGBC board members are Johnson, chairman, Bryan Sermons, vice chair, Katrena Sermons, Alchanda Harrison, William A. Branham, Hope Brown, Charles Gloster, Nicholas “Big Nick” Harden, Dr. Demetria Hill Cannady, Allen M. Lane Jr., Shelby McKnight, Brittany Weaver, Ramsey, Tooley and Ward.
Learn more about SGBC, visit sgablackchambers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.