VALDOSTA – Tuesday is Election Day in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.
Nearly 18,000 Lowndes County voters have cast ballots during early voting for the high-profile Senate runoff race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Some Valdosta voters in Lowndes County are also casting votes in a local runoff race between two candidates for the Valdosta City Council District 3 seat, Thomas McIntyre and Dr. Mattie Blake.
As of this past weekend, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections 17,787 Lowndes County voters cast ballots during the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 2.
The week of early voting in Lowndes County breaks down to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2,142 people voted; 3,160 voted Monday, Nov. 28; 3,095 voted Tuesday, Nov. 29; 2,672 voted Wednesday, Nov. 30; 2,979 voted Thursday, Dec. 1; 3,739 people voted Friday, Dec. 2.
Statewide, 1,868,127 out of 7,007,154 active voters cast ballots during the runoff’s early voting, according to the Secretary of State website.
Tuesday registered voters may vote in an assigned precinct from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. To find an assigned precinct, go to: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information, contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
