VALDOSTA – While Sen. Raphael Warnock won his reelection bid for U.S. Senate, challenger Herschel Walker outpaced the incumbent in Lowndes County.
Walker scored the upper hand at 12 out of the county’s 18 voting precincts.
Six precincts, Trinity Church, Jaycee Community Center, Lowndes Civic Center, Valdosta State University, Mt. Calvary Church and the Mildred Hunter Community Center, sided with Warnock.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, the race saw Walker receive 58.47% of the Lowndes County votes compared to Warnock’s 41.53%.
Walker received 18,427 votes – 8,784 Election Day votes, 408 mail-in votes and 9,233 advanced voting ballots. Warnock received 13,089 votes – 3,796 Election Day votes, 748 mail-in votes and 8,545 advanced voting ballots.
The runoff voting cycle saw lower numbers than the general Nov. 8 general election, with 31,540 ballots cast out of 68,367 or 46.13% of registered voters, compared to the 34,838 or 51.58% in November.
Walker’s precinct totals:
Train Depot: 1,164
Historical Society: 699
Hahira Community Center: 484
Pine Grove Church: 337
Trinity Church: 742
Nazarene Church: 1,438
Mathis Auditorium: 3,325
Jaycee Community Center: 153
Lowndes Civic: 975
Naylor Community Center: 498
Rainwater: 4,542
Valdosta State University: 4
Mt. Calvary Church: 106
Mildred Community Center: 23
Paper Mill Union: 791
Dasher City Hall: 992
Lake Park: 1,232
South Lowndes Recreation Center: 922
Total:18,427
Warnock’s precinct totals:
Train Depot: 357
Historical Society: 162
Hahira Community Center: 121
Pine Grove Church: 312
Trinity Church: 758
Nazarene Church: 1,114
Mathis Auditorium: 2,023
Jaycee Community Center: 575
Lowndes Civic: 2,194
Naylor Community Center: 267
Rainwater: 2,825
Valdosta State University: 37
Mt. Calvary Church: 460
Mildred Community Center: 801
Paper Mill Union: 330
Dasher City Hall: 206
Lake Park: 364
South Lowndes Recreation Center: 183
Total: 13,089
Rural areas had the highest recorded turnout, with the Hahira Community Center, the Naylor Community Center and the South Lowndes Recreation Center dominating percentage of votes cast with 54.5%, 59.21% and 56.15%.
VSU and Mt. Calvary Church had the lowest turnout, with neither precinct cracking 30% with 18.3% and 27.93%.
Train Depot:
Registered Voters: 2,848. Ballots Cast: 1,521- 53.41%.
Historical Society:
Registered Voters: 1,618. Ballots Cast: 861- 53.21%.
Hahira Community Center:
Registered Voters: 1,112. Ballots Cast: 606- 54.50%.
Pine Grove Church:
Registered Voters: 1,603. Ballots Cast 649- 40.49%.
Trinity Church:
Registered Voters: 3,359. Ballots Cast: 1,501- 44.69%.
Nazarene Church:
Registered Voters: 5,444. Ballots Cast: 2,553- 46.90%.
Mathis Auditorium:
Registered Voters: 10,374. Ballots Cast: 5,351 — 51.58%.
Jaycee Community Center:
Registered Voters: 1,872. Ballots Cast: 730 -39.00%.
Lowndes Civic:
Registered Voters 9,019. Ballots Cast: 3,171- 35.16%.
Naylor Community Center:
Registered Voters: 1,292. Ballots Cast: 765 59.21%.
Rainwater:
Registered Voters: 15,422. Ballots Cast: 7,373- 47.81%.
Valdosta State University:
Registered Voters: 224. Ballots Cast: 41- 18.30%.
Mt. Calvary Church:
Registered Voters: 2,030. Ballots Cast: 567- 27.93%.
Mildred Community Center:
Registered Voters: 2,327. Ballots Cast: 831- 35.71%.
Paper Mill Union:
Registered Voters: 2,402. Ballots Cast 1,121- 46.67%.
Dasher City Hall:
Registered Voters: 2,146. Ballots cast: 1,198 55.82%.
Lake Park:
Registered Voters: 3,304. Ballots Cast: 1,596- 48.31%.
South Lowndes Recreation Center:
Registered Voters: 1,968. Ballots Cast: 1,105- 56.15%.
Total: Registered Voters 68,364. Ballots Cast: 31,540 — 46.14%.
These results are the ones cited prior to certification totals.
