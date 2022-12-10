VALDOSTA – While Sen. Raphael Warnock won his reelection bid for U.S. Senate, challenger Herschel Walker outpaced the incumbent in Lowndes County.

Walker scored the upper hand at 12 out of the county’s 18 voting precincts.

Six precincts, Trinity Church, Jaycee Community Center, Lowndes Civic Center, Valdosta State University, Mt. Calvary Church and the Mildred Hunter Community Center, sided with Warnock.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the race saw Walker receive 58.47% of the Lowndes County votes compared to Warnock’s 41.53%.

Walker received 18,427 votes – 8,784 Election Day votes, 408 mail-in votes and 9,233 advanced voting ballots. Warnock received 13,089 votes – 3,796 Election Day votes, 748 mail-in votes and 8,545 advanced voting ballots.

The runoff voting cycle saw lower numbers than the general Nov. 8 general election, with 31,540 ballots cast out of 68,367 or 46.13% of registered voters, compared to the 34,838 or 51.58% in November.

Walker’s precinct totals:

Train Depot: 1,164

Historical Society: 699

Hahira Community Center: 484

Pine Grove Church: 337

Trinity Church: 742

Nazarene Church: 1,438

Mathis Auditorium: 3,325

Jaycee Community Center: 153

Lowndes Civic: 975

Naylor Community Center: 498

Rainwater: 4,542

Valdosta State University: 4

Mt. Calvary Church: 106

Mildred Community Center: 23

Paper Mill Union: 791

Dasher City Hall: 992

Lake Park: 1,232

South Lowndes Recreation Center: 922

Total:18,427

Warnock’s precinct totals:

Train Depot: 357

Historical Society: 162

Hahira Community Center: 121

Pine Grove Church: 312

Trinity Church: 758

Nazarene Church: 1,114

Mathis Auditorium: 2,023

Jaycee Community Center: 575

Lowndes Civic: 2,194

Naylor Community Center: 267

Rainwater: 2,825

Valdosta State University: 37

Mt. Calvary Church: 460

Mildred Community Center: 801

Paper Mill Union: 330

Dasher City Hall: 206

Lake Park: 364

South Lowndes Recreation Center: 183

Total: 13,089

Rural areas had the highest recorded turnout, with the Hahira Community Center, the Naylor Community Center and the South Lowndes Recreation Center dominating percentage of votes cast with 54.5%, 59.21% and 56.15%.

VSU and Mt. Calvary Church had the lowest turnout, with neither precinct cracking 30% with 18.3% and 27.93%.

Train Depot:

Registered Voters: 2,848. Ballots Cast: 1,521- 53.41%.

Historical Society:

Registered Voters: 1,618. Ballots Cast: 861- 53.21%.

Hahira Community Center:

Registered Voters: 1,112. Ballots Cast: 606- 54.50%.

Pine Grove Church:

Registered Voters: 1,603. Ballots Cast 649- 40.49%.

Trinity Church:

Registered Voters: 3,359. Ballots Cast: 1,501- 44.69%.

Nazarene Church:

Registered Voters: 5,444. Ballots Cast: 2,553- 46.90%.

Mathis Auditorium:

Registered Voters: 10,374. Ballots Cast: 5,351 — 51.58%.

Jaycee Community Center:

Registered Voters: 1,872. Ballots Cast: 730 -39.00%.

Lowndes Civic:

Registered Voters 9,019. Ballots Cast: 3,171- 35.16%.

Naylor Community Center:

Registered Voters: 1,292. Ballots Cast: 765 59.21%.

Rainwater:

Registered Voters: 15,422. Ballots Cast: 7,373- 47.81%.

Valdosta State University:

Registered Voters: 224. Ballots Cast: 41- 18.30%.

Mt. Calvary Church:

Registered Voters: 2,030. Ballots Cast: 567- 27.93%.

Mildred Community Center:

Registered Voters: 2,327. Ballots Cast: 831- 35.71%.

Paper Mill Union:

Registered Voters: 2,402. Ballots Cast 1,121- 46.67%.

Dasher City Hall:

Registered Voters: 2,146. Ballots cast: 1,198 55.82%.

Lake Park:

Registered Voters: 3,304. Ballots Cast: 1,596- 48.31%.

South Lowndes Recreation Center:

Registered Voters: 1,968. Ballots Cast: 1,105- 56.15%.

Total: Registered Voters 68,364. Ballots Cast: 31,540 — 46.14%.

These results are the ones cited prior to certification totals.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you