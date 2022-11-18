VALDOSTA – Valdosta North Rotary Club is seeking sponsors for its annual Teacher Appreciation Dinner.
“Valdosta North Rotary Club would like to use this moment to thank all teachers who have been an epitome of strength and a great pillar of support this past year,” organizers said in a statement.
The club will host its Ninth Annual Teacher Appreciation Dinner to honor local Teacher of the Year recipients as well as the system Teacher of the Year from the Valdosta City and Lowndes County school systems, Tuesday, Jan. 31, at CrossPointe Church, 4100 North Valdosta Road.
“To honor these hard-working teachers, we need the community’s help to sponsor tables for the event,” organizers said.
“The tables can be used by sponsoring businesses or organizations, or donated back to Rotary so these worthy, hard-working teachers and their support staff may attend.”
“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein
Rotary members thanked businesses that sponsored the event in the past.
For sponsorship information, contact candy.rowe@fairwayoutdoor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.