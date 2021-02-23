VALDOSTA – The Rotary Club of Valdosta recently recognized three law-enforcement officers for their work.
The club sponsored the 14th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner on Feb. 17 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center but during its weekly club meeting due to COVID-19 guidelines that limit social gatherings.
Only law enforcement and their family members and Rotarians were invited.
Trooper First Class Hank Davis of the Georgia State Patrol, Detective Heather Turner of the Valdosta Police Department and Deputy Justin Tucker of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office were all Officers of the Year for their respective departments.
Davis is a Lowndes County native and began working with the state patrol on April 2, 2018, said Bubba Highsmith, LEAD chairman.
Davis is a February 2019 graduate of the 104th Trooper School and was assigned to Georgia State Post 31 in Valdosta, Highsmith said.
"In 2020, TFC Davis stopped 1,071 cars, issued 1,109 warnings, 988 citations, assisted 58 disabled motorists and investigated 182 crashes," he said. "TFC Davis has been deployed multiple times to assist with civil disturbances. He has a willingness to assist people within the community, public safety officers and first responders."
Turner has been with VPD for more than 12 years. She started as a patrol officer in September 2008 and was transferred to the Bureau of Investigation Services in 2010 to be a detective in the Property Unit, Burglary Unit and the Person’s Crime Unit, Highsmith said.
Presently, Turner serves as a VPD juvenile detective, "where she specializes in investigating crimes against children and sexual assaults," Highsmith said.
Her professional work ethic and her efforts to get justice got her nominated for Officer of the Year, he said.
Tucker graduated from the police academy in December 2011 and started working for the Adel Police Department. He moved to the LCSO in 2015 and worked as a jail operations officer, Highsmith said.
"In 2016, Deputy Tucker was transferred to the road patrol, and then, received his first K-9 bloodhound. In 2017, Deputy Tucker was transferred to the Narcotics Investigation Division until January 2019, and then, returned to the K-9 Unit as a deputy sheriff," Highsmith said.
"During 2020, Deputy Tucker excelled in all areas as a deputy sheriff answering calls from assisting locked-out motorists, responding to criminal offenses and saving lives."
More than 40 individuals and businesses contributed to LEAD this year, he said. Georgia Power, South Georgia Pecan and Guardian Bank were sponsors.
Proceeds benefitted the Rotary Law Enforcement Fund, "which assists and recognizes officers who serve Lowndes County citizens."
"While this year’s event was a smaller ceremony, we still recognized the Officers of the Year and raised funds to support our efforts to provide financial assistance to officers and their families during times of natural disaster, medical emergency and other urgent needs," Highsmith said.
