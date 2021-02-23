Wes Sewell Photography | Submitted Photo

The Rotary Club of Valdosta sponsored the 40th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner last week at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, Georgia State Patrol Trooper First Class Hank Davis, Georgia State Patrol Sgt. First Class Jeff Culpepper, Valdosta Police Department Detective Heather Turner, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Tucker, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk and LEAD Chairman Bubba Highsmith all attended with Davis, Turner and Tucker being honored.