VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Rotary Club received several awards during the District 6920 Conference, including Gold Club, Significant Service Project and Interact Club.
Receiving the Gold Club Award was based on a high level of participation in projects and fundraising activities throughout the year, club representatives said in a statement.
“We traditionally win the Gold award yearly,” Valdosta Rotary Club President Tom Gooding said. “There is a score sheet based on a point system. Clubs can receive a gold, silver or bronze award. While we didn’t get every item on the score sheet, we have programs and activities that put us on top. These include our club’s level of giving to the Rotary International Foundation and Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust.”
For more than 100 years, Valdosta Rotarians have organized numerous events to promote community service throughout Lowndes County. From literacy and education efforts to assisting and honoring local law enforcement officers, Valdosta Rotary Club members provide hundreds of hours of volunteer service each year, representatives said.
“Receiving the gold award signifies the Valdosta Rotary Club’s continued commitment to serving our community,” said Gooding, who has been a Rotary member for almost 40 years. “Being part of Rotary has allowed me to network and learn more about the community.”
While networking is beneficial, he said it’s more about “putting service above self.”
The Valdosta Rotary Club Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner program was one of four Rotary District 6920 clubs that received the Significant Service Project Award.
For the past 16 years, LEAD has provided financial assistance to law enforcement officers and their families during natural disasters, medical emergencies and other urgent needs, representatives said.
Each year, LEAD recognizes an Officer of the Year from the Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
Georgia Christian School received the Interact Club Award. Sponsored by the Valdosta Rotary Club, the GCS Interact Club had 48 members during the 2022-23 academic year.
Club members participated in numerous philanthropic and service-oriented events, including donating $1,690.41 to Imagination Library, delivering homemade cookies to law enforcement officers, sponsoring three Red Cross blood drives, packing food boxes at Second Harvest for local senior citizens and volunteering at The Tree House thrift store.
Rotary’s district conferences connect club members and provide information about programs and initiatives on the local, regional and global levels. This year’s Rotary 6920 District Conference took place April 27-30 at Callaway Resort and Gardens.
With the theme “It’s Showtime,” the two-day conference featured presentations, classes and events centered on popular movies, including a “Fast and Furious” car show, where Gooding received first-place honors for his Porsche 911 S.
