VALDOSTA – The Rev. Floyd Rose will be honored as “Man of the Year,” 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St. Formal attire acquired.
The event is hosted by the Social ACTION Club of Valdosta State University a.k.a. A Chance To Initiate Opportunity Now “to apply what we learn in our sociology classes in our lives,” organizers said in a statement.
Catering will be proved by locally owned Cornbread Skillet.
Ticket fee is $25. Twenty-five VSU students will receive a free ticket on a first-come-first-serve basis. Deadline for tickets is Wednesday, May 17.
For more details, contact D.J. Davis at (229) 740-3207.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.