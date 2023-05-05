Rev. Floyd Rose photo

Rev. Floyd

Rose

VALDOSTA – The Rev. Floyd Rose will be honored as “Man of the Year,” 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St. Formal attire acquired.

The event is hosted by the Social ACTION Club of Valdosta State University a.k.a. A Chance To Initiate Opportunity Now “to apply what we learn in our sociology classes in our lives,” organizers said in a statement.

Catering will be proved by locally owned Cornbread Skillet.

Ticket fee is $25. Twenty-five VSU students will receive a free ticket on a first-come-first-serve basis. Deadline for tickets is Wednesday, May 17.

For more details, contact D.J. Davis at (229) 740-3207.

