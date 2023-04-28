VALDOSTA — PepsiCo began the Rolling Remembrance, a 14,000-mile relay of an American flag to benefit the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation in Seattle, Wash.
Chris Sails, PepsiCo North Georgia transportation director, said the relay of an American flag to benefit the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation began in 2015.
Sails said using normal business routes, PepsiCo’s extensive network of U.S. military veteran drivers will pass off a flag to each other at different relay points.
PepsiCo employees and Army veterans Tawana Feagin and Deonte Hamner drove into Valdosta to pass the flag to David Clark of Valdosta Pepsi.
Clark is also an Army veteran. He will drive the truck from Valdosta to Orlando, Fla.
Khemistry Music Group performed songs of inspiration to welcome the Rolling to Remembrance Truck, which was escorted by Rolling Thunder of Macon and Patriot Guard Riders of Tifton, along with Lowndes County sheriff and fire departments escorting the truck into Valdosta Pepsi.
The ceremony hosted at Valdosta Pepsi included the presentation of flags by Valdosta High School Junior ROTC, “The Star Spangled Banner” sung by Kimberly Grisson-Dixon and a poem by VHS student Madeline James.
Doyer Deloach, Valdosta Pepsi executive director, said, “Thank you for each of you that took time to support, honor and celebrate our active duty, veterans and fallen patriots.
“PepsiCo is committed to taking care of its employees, especially those who have served in our military branches and the families of those who are fallen patriots.”
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes thanked PepsiCo for its commitment to the community, raising awareness and support for military children and families.
The Rolling Remembrance campaign occurs during April, Month of the Military Child, and May, Military Appreciation Month.
To date, PepsiCo has raised approximately $1.55 million to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty, according to the company’s website.
Deloach said to help raise awareness and support, community members are able to purchase PBC Transportation Rolling Remembrance T-shirts; all funds are donated to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.
