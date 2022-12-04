VALDOSTA – The city’s oldest house is part of a state grant.

The Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House in Valdosta is part of the Georgia Trust’s 2022 Callahan Incentive Grant, which includes the Wells-Brown House in Stone Mountain and Rose Hill at Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville, representatives said in a statement.

The Callahan Incentive Grant is a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia.

Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, longtime supporters of the Georgia Trust, “this year’s grant totaling $10,000 was awarded to three projects that will have significant impacts in their local communities,” representatives said.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you