VALDOSTA — People lined the streets from Lake Park to Valdosta for the 30th Annual Outback Riders Toy Ride.
For the last 30 years on the third Saturday in December, motorcycles carrying gifts ride from Lake Park to Valdosta.
This year, more than 1,000 motorcyclists joined the toy ride. The ride was led by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and Santa Claus.
Tina Dooley, one of the organizers, said motorcyclists were asked to bring an unwrapped toy to join the ride.
A trailer full of donated toys followed the ride from the starting point, the Roger Budd Lake Park Plaza, to the ending point at Five Points Shopping Center in Valdosta.
Dooley said toy donations are also collected at the ending point.
Riders also receive door prizes and a 50-50 contest; half of any cash raised will become the contest’s prize while the other half will go toward paying expenses for the following year’s toy ride, she said.
For the last several years the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association/CVMA has been assisting with parking and organization of participating motorcycles at the starting point.
Arty Pearson, CVMA commander, said, “Any opportunity to give back is a great opportunity for us to get involved.”
Pearson said the associations goal is to help veterans and their families.
“Many of the families that are supported during the toy ride are veterans. We love doing this every year,” he said.
The toys donated go to the Salvation Army to help the Empty Stocking Fund.
