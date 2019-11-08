VALDOSTA — Adrian Rivers will face incumbent Ben Norton in the Valdosta City Council at-large runoff election Dec. 3.
Rivers won 18 more votes than Edgar "Nicky" Tooley, according to numbers certified Friday evening by the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
While Norton had the most votes and was certain for the runoff by the end of voting Tuesday, the contest between Rivers and Tooley was too close to call until provisional ballots were counted Friday and the results certified.
Jeremy Stone was also a candidate for the citywide at-large post but came in fourth place.
A candidate must win 50 percent plus one vote to win; if not, a runoff is held. Early voting dates are to be determined for the runoff election, county officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.