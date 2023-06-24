VALDOSTA — The BoykinZ: Kylan, Anale, Nytere and Alona recently visited Valdosta State University.
The sister quartet is a global brand representing the Generation Z era as a modern-day quartet with deep Southern roots, performing country-infused music with pop, rock, hip hop and soul.
Kylan, 21, attends Valdosta State University online in the organizational leadership program. She plans to use her degree to establish herself as an executive producer in the music and film industry.
“Words cannot express how excited I am to visit Valdosta and to be able to perform with my sisters here,” she said. “What a fantastic way to visit the beautiful campus that I have seen online to tour and to explore than with my sisters.”
In addition, her sisters, Nytere, 19, and Anale, 20, attend Georgia State University pursuing degrees in biology and environmental law. While their youngest sister, Alona, 16, is homeschooled.
“We are so grateful to be able to visit our big sister’s school and to be able to perform is a great feeling,” Alona said.
The sisters have a hectic schedule with tours, rehearsals, interviews, etc., but they have made a commitment to keep their education front and center.
Kylan said, “We believe education is key and you will always be learning. For us it is all about scheduling things out and making sacrifices to accomplish our goals.”
Anale said, “One of the most important things is that we support one another and we are always there to help.”
Best known as “the Black girls of country” on TikTok, The BoykinZ have more than 65 million-plus views, nearly half-a-million followers and over 10 million likes growing daily.
They recently appeared on stage with country music stars Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this year, Twain asked the sisters to join her Queen of Me Tour, following their appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
For more than a decade, the sisters have performed on numerous television programs, stages and events. They brought their talents to South Georgia performing at Brooks County Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration.
The BoykinZ performed their new single, “Girls Night,” along with their original line dance.
Each of the sisters brings an element to the group that captures their individuality and uniqueness.
They said “Nytere has the raspy voice and energy, Anale offers the soft voice as the unicorn, Alona brings the jazz and style, and Kylan has the soul with the choreography talents.”
Kylan said, “It’s honestly just in our genes how well we are able to blend together.”
Nytere said, “I always refer to use as the ‘Avengers’ because each of us has a super power that makes everything work.”
In addition to their voices, the sisters play instruments including the bass guitar, guitar and piano. All of their talents were developed at a young age, thanks to their parents commitment to their gifts.
“God has given each of us a gift. We are thankful that our parents took the time to focus on developing our talents that have gotten us thus far,” Kylan said.
Alona said, “It’s wonderful to do what I love with the people I love. ... It’s also empowering to be able to express ourselves and inspire others to do the same.””
Nytere said, “Knowing our history as Black people being the originators of country music and being able to make our mark together gives us a sense that what we are doing is legendary and we are a force to be reckoned with.”
“The bond we share is able to translate through our music, lift one another up and be an inspiration to others,” Anale said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.