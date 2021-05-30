– Valdosta can finally “eat mor chikin:” The Chick-fil-A on St. Augustine Road across from the Valdosta Mall has finally reopened after months of building renovation. During the building work, a Chick-fil-A trailer offering a limited menu was set up in the mall’s parking lot.
– Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a discount retailer, has posted signs in its windows advising (A) "We are not open” and (B) that the store will be in business June 23. Ollie’s will be located in the old Toys ‘R Us site on St. Augustine Road.
– Lowndes Contracting Inc., a glass and mirror shop at 1335 W. Hill Ave., is moving to a new location at 825 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard, a sign in front of the shop says.
– Valdosta shoppers will soon have another option for buying fresh fish. Marty’s Fresh Seafood Market is opening at 125 Baytree Road, at the old Shane’s Rib Shack location.
