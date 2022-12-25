– Valdosta has a new apartment complex. Courlley Court offers one bedroom / one bath efficiency apartments. Located at 218 W. Hill Ave., the building was formerly a motel.
– South Georgia has another Mexican food offering. Pedros Tacos and Tequila recently opened at 2905 N. Ashley St.
– The Azalea City has yet another new eatery. Fairway Tavern, at 3350 Country Club Road, opened Tuesday, offering cocktails and fine dining.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.